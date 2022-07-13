These Transformers Optimus Prime deals are the best Prime offers that ever primed

As is only right for this particular sales event, Transformers Optimus Prime toys and merch have been heavily discounted for the Prime Day deals. More specifically, you can save up to 31% at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.

First up, action figure fans will be very well served with today's bargains; the 'Heroic' Transformers Optimus Prime (which is a larger figure standing at 11 inches) has had a price cut bringing it down to $17.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $24.99. Likewise, the Heroes and Villains Optimus Prime and Megatron two pack has been brought down to $19.49 at Amazon (was $27.99) (opens in new tab) in the Prime Day deals. The Retro Metallic Optimus Prime has also been discounted by 5% (opens in new tab) today.

While we're sad that the new Lego Optimus isn't included in those savings (it's a Lego store exclusive weighing in at $169.99 (opens in new tab)), there are still plenty of other reductions floating around for you to take advantage of. We've listed these below, and you'll find plenty more Prime Day deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Transformers Heroic Optimus Prime | $24.99 $17.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - This chunkier, 11-inch figure has never been cheaper than it is now; the previous low was $19 in March 2020, so you're getting a very good deal here. Oh, and yes - it does transform.



(opens in new tab) Transformers Heroes and Villains Optimus Prime and Megatron two pack | $27.99 $19.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - Here's another good-value Prime Day deal for you; a double-pack with smaller, seven-inch action figures of the Transformers hero and antagonist. We've never seen them drop any lower in price.



