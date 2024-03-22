These RTX 4070 deals make it harder for me to justify a Super GPU

Slowly but surely, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is creeping down to the price I always wanted it to be. I wouldn’t say it’s quite there yet, as I’m holding out for a world where the mid-range graphics card costs less than $500. That said, there are a few custom models out there right now that are pretty close to achieving that, and they might be worth considering over a Super model.

In particular, there are two RTX 4070 variants I'd shortlist if building a mid-range gaming PC. The first is the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4070 EVO OC, which is currently down from $559.99 to $524.99 at Amazon. Not only does it boast a factory overclock and an efficient dual cooler, but the dinky discount means you're now saving a whopping $84 compared to the $609.99 Super equivalent.

The other card that has caught my attention is the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge, as a nifty 10% Amazon discount has knocked it down to $529.99 (was $589.99). Again we're talking about a card with a factory overlock, and I've tested enough of the vendor's custom GPUs to know that its IceStorm 2.0 cooling solution slaps, with temperatures staying frosty even under intense benchmarks.

RTX 4070 vs RTX 4070 Super - which should you buy?

Technically speaking, the RTX 4070 Super takes the lead in the best graphics card race, but specs haven’t been given a complete overhaul compared to the original. We’re still talking about the same 12GB GDDR6X memory as before, and both cards ultimately target 1440p gameplay. The main difference is that the souped-up version has a higher CUDA core count, which translates to a performance boost in more scenarios.

Normally, I’d say the frame rate differences between the RTX 4070 Super and the original are worth investing in, but my stance is shifting slightly as deeper discounts emerge. Even if you’re able to get the latter at its $599 MSRP, I’m not so sure everyone should fork out an additional $70 for a boost that won’t fundamentally change your experience.

Sure, time will be kinder to cards with the improved GPU, and the extra fps headroom could make all the difference in some games where you’re falling just short of that coveted 60fps mark. However, if you’re looking for a good value upgrade, or putting together a gaming PC with a tighter budget in mind, I’d honestly be tempted to point you towards a cheaper OG RTX 4070 over a new Super card. There’s still room for debate over which one is better value right now, but if the original gets any cheaper, things could look pretty bad for the revamped version.

