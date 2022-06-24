These graphics card deals can net you the RTX 3070 from just $579.99

Amazon's graphics card deals are currently offering up some of the lowest prices on RTX 3070 models that we've ever seen.

The best value for money in these graphics card deals is the MSI RTX 3070 Ventus 2X for only $579.99 (was $630) (opens in new tab) for a $50 saving. This is the cheapest rate that we're able to verify on this particular model, but also the lowest rate that we've seen on RTX 3070 stock since the video card was released.

Should you be interested in something more powerful, then the EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming for just $699.76 (was $820) (opens in new tab) is ideal. We rarely see RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards selling under $700, so we cannot speak as to how long this refreshed model will be around. In all our time tracking stock since the reinforced model was released last year, this price has yet to be beaten.

If you're after more affordable Nvidia models, then our cheap graphics card deals page has everything you need with options on far more humble hardware for the budget-minded PC gamer.

Today's best graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) MSI RTX 3070 Ventus 2X | $630 $579.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 graphics cards that we've come across since the mid-range Ampere GPU launched. This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the MSI RTX 3070 Ventus 2X, and a rate that has yet to be surpassed in this price range.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3070 | $730 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Gigabyte RTX 3070 since the major price cut at the beginning of the month. Simply put, this video card has never been more affordable than this.



(opens in new tab) EVGA RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming | $820 $699.76 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Although we've seen RTX 3070 Ti stock selling at the $699.99 mark, this price does not tend to hang around for too long, especially on premium offers such as the EVGA RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming.



The RTX 3070 line is ideal for anyone wanting high-end 1440p and 4K60 gameplay with few compromises to speak of. At a time where graphics card prices are coming down across the board, these deals are the perfect opportunity to strike while the iron's hot.

More of today's best graphics card deals

If you're interested in more graphics card deals from Nvidia and AMD then our price comparison technology has you covered. It pulls through all the best rates online on some of our favorite models.

For more on the latest components, we're also rounding up the best SSD for gaming, best RAM for gaming, and best CPU for gaming, too.