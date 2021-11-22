These early Black Friday board game deals can save you 60% - just in time for Thanksgiving

If you're hoping to get some early Black Friday board game deals to give the family something to play on Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of choice - Amazon's slashed the price of many of the best board games ahead of Friday's sale.

Even though these aren't their lowest ever prices, it's not far off. Ticket to Ride has tumbled by 60% to $21.99 at Amazon , for instance, while Catan has also been slashed by more than half to $22 . Similarly, Pandemic is very nearly at its lowest price thanks to a drop and is now down to $17.99 instead of $45. Finally, the more strategic 7 Wonders has fallen by 28% to $43.10 . They're comfortably the best offers we've seen in the early Black Friday board game deals so far, and they should arrive in time for Thanksgiving as well if you act fast.

These early Black Friday board game deals are perfect for a get-together over Thanksgiving for a couple of reasons, but chief among them is accessibility. They're all straightforward and easy to get into yet don't skimp on strategic depth, as demonstrated by the Pandemic board game and its stellar co-op gameplay. At the other end of the scale, Ticket to Ride impresses thanks to a chilled-out pace that's laced with hidden tactics. Then there's the modern classic that is Catan. Much like 7 Wonders, it steps the strategy up a notch with a clever resource mechanic that always makes each session different.

In short, they're some of the top board games for families - perfect for a Thanksgiving games session, basically.

Today's best early Black Friday board game deals

Pandemic | $44.99 Pandemic | $44.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - Seeing as this is one of the best tabletop games you can get thanks to its clever mix of co-op teamwork and a race against time, this huge discount on Pandemic isn't one to miss. Seriously, it's more than worth a go at that price; we couldn't recommend it more.



Ticket to Ride | $54.99 Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - OK, so the concept might not seem like the most exciting one you've ever seen. But bear with it, because Ticket to Ride is a relaxing yet tactical delight that is practically made for post-Thanksgiving dinner get-togethers.



Catan | $55 Catan | $55 $22 at Amazon

Save 60% - Keen to add a bit more strategy into the mix? Catan is where you should set up shop. With a board that's different each time you play and a focus on trading, it walks a fun, fine line between cooperation and a dash to the finish line.



7 Wonders | $59.99 7 Wonders | $59.99 $43.10 at Amazon

Save 28% - If you're eager to try something a little deeper, 7 Wonders will have you covered. Despite being accessible, it's a more complex experience that'll really give you something to get your teeth into.



More of today's best Black Friday deals

This is just the beginning of 2021's Black Friday sale, so it's worth dropping in on our guide to the latest Black Friday gaming deals (to say nothing of Black Friday Lego deals if you're hunting down gifts for yourself or a loved one) over the next week. Don't forget about Black Friday Disney Plus deals either - the streaming service is perfect for winding down after a board game session.