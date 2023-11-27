These Cyber Monday Steam Deck deals include some nifty accessories you can’t live without

Black Friday has come and gone, but thankfully, there are heaps of Cyber Monday Steam Deck deals still to be had for those looking to accessorize their swanky new handhelds.

It’s easy to see why the idea of a Steam Deck appeals to so many right now. An instant rival to the Nintendo Switch in playing vibey indie games on the go, you get the added benefit of the Valve storefront’s big – and graphically demanding – hitters. The obvious one to get out of the way is the award vacuum Baldur’s Gate 3 itself. Me, though? Like Valve boss Gabe Newell, you’ll catch me living my best life in Final Fantasy 14.

As many humble PC gamers will soon learn, though, there are a few bits and bobs you’ll want to have to hand when out and about with your Steam Deck. We’ve all forgotten to charge a handheld, so a portable charger is always a boredom saver – if you know, you know. But that’s far from the only Steam Deck accessory we’d suggest grabbing when the Cyber Monday deal is right. Why, here are just a few more.

You'll find all of today's biggest offers and plenty more Cyber Monday gaming deals further down the page.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals on Steam Deck accessories

Benazcap Steam Deck screen protector (2 pack) | $9.99 $4.93 at Amazon

Save $3.06 - You can now get this handy accessory for under five dollars, which is a wee saving that adds up when you've got other things to buy. Buy it if: ✅ You're prone to dropping the odd valuable bit of tech Don't buy it if:



❌ You already use a full case with a front cover



Price Check: Walmart $9.99 | Newegg (out of stock)

Soomfon glass screen protector (3 pack) | $8.99 $6.88 at Amazon

Save $2.10 - One of our favorite screen protector packs has got a solid 23% discount, making this purchase all the more affordable. You even get a guiding frame included, just in case you're not comfortable free-balling things. Buy it if: ✅ You want solid protection for your Deck's front Don't buy it if: ❌ A three-pack is one or two too much Price check: Newegg (out of stock) | Best Buy (out of stock)

Younik 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $17.99 $12.59 at Amazon

Save $5.40 - While this was always an affordable option, a 30% discount gives you some savings you can spend elsewhere after picking this dock up - a screen protector, perhaps. Now at a record low thanks to a 30% discount, it's a great time to pick it up. Buy it if: ✅ You fancy HDMI and USB options for less



Don't buy it if:



❌ You value a full desktop setup Price Check: Newegg $49.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

YYDSTDK Steam Deck dock | $29.99 $25.50 at Amazon

Save $4.49 - If the Cyber Monday deal doesn't grab you, a whopping 35% can be had thanks to a check box coupon. Either or, there's a lovely saving to be had. Buy it if: ✅ You want a dock made of stronger stuff Don't buy it if: ❌ Three USB ports aren't enough Price Check: Newegg $56.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Deckmate | $54.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $6 - The Swiss Army Knife of Steam Deck goodies, any discount is worthwhile for this one. Mount your deck to whatever takes your fancy. Buy it if: ✅ Mounting your Steam Deck to something comes in handy Don't buy it if: ❌ Two USB ports don't cut it



Price Check: $30 Deckmate.me (plus shipping)

Baseus Blade 100W power bank | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - A near 50% discount is a banger when you consider the quality of the power bank on offer. With enough power to keep your Steam Deck, portable monitor, and other titbits topped up, you won't be left wanting for a charge. Buy it if: ✅ You plan to take your Steam Deck out and about Don't buy it if: ❌ Power outlets are plentiful even when outside your home



Price check: Baseus $80

JBL Quantum TWS | $149.95 $74.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - You would typically be looking to third-party sellers for a 50% discount on these buds, but Cyber Monday has delivered. You're typically looking at $100 for these, so now is a great time to make the purchase if these have been on the radar. Buy it if: ✅ Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz are high on the personal list Don't buy it if: ❌ If cheaper options appeal more so

❌ You're worried about losing a bud or two Price Check: Walmart $74.95 | Best Buy (out of stock)

JSAUX M.2 Docking Station | $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon (with Prime)

Save $30 - If you don't fancy compromising on quality but would still like a discount, a rarely-seen discount on this one will net you a handsome saving. Buy it if: ✅ An SSD is a more attractive way of expanding storage

✅ Something made of plastic isn't for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer to play your Steam Deck away from your desk Price Check: Newegg (out of stock) | Jsaux $89.99

Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - These wee cans are currently at their lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday. You're typically looking at around $100 for these, so now is a good time to make the buy. Buy it if: ✅ You fancy a reliable pair of Bluetooth earbuds with flair

✅ Decent battery life is high on your priority list Don't buy it if: ❌ A wired alternative sounds better than losing a bud



Price check: Best Buy $80.99 | Walmart $99.99

More of today's best Cyber Monday Steam Deck deals

Looking for more handheld deals? Check out all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals at the link.