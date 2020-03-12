These cheap monitor deals are perfect for gaming as well as work

If you're going to get any monitor nowadays, it might as well be a gaming-focused one - and monitor sales present a great opportunity to pick them up cheap. So, if you're working from home more often or need another panel for a multi-device or multi-screen setup, then there are a good few on sale. That includes on both sides of the Atlantic, and across the price spectrum too.

Given the general price trends of gaming gear right now - a decline, broadly speaking - and their high quality, gaming monitors are great for everyday use, creative use and work use, as well as for playing games. This is because the best gaming monitors have to produce excellent, sharp picture quality, great contrasts, and exquisite colours from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. As a result, they are excellent monitors for any use - especially when you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a reliable screen, or one from a reputable manufacturer.

Highlights of this sale include the very reasonable Acer KG241Q, offering a solid, budget-entry monitor for everyday use as well as possessing good gaming chops. Then there's the ASUS VG279Q - one of our favorite alternative monitors, earning a spot on our best PS4 monitor list. And for those looking to bag one of the best 4K monitors for gaming, the BenQ EL2870U is a great choice for everything and doesn't break the bank either.

You'll find links below for all of these, both for the US and UK.

US monitor deals

Acer KG241Q 24-inch monitor | just $149.99 at Amazon US

This is a pocket rocket of a gaming-focused but versatile monitor. Having the gaming specs of a 144Hz refresh time and 1ms response time means it'll be at home with your shooters, but its got that Acer quality behind it meaning it'll be great for work too.

ASUS VG279Q 27-inch monitor | $249.99 at Best Buy

This is one of our favorite monitors for those PS4 owners looking to get something different than another TV. Once again, this balances general monitor excellence with gaming specs, and tops it off with its lowest ever price.

BenQ EL2870U 28-inch monitor | $292.99 at Amazon US

Adding the label '4K' to a gaming monitor usually ignites the tape under the price tag and sends it incredibly high. However, this model from BenQ means you don't have to break the bank to get a quality 4K monitor into your work or play setup.

UK monitor deals

Acer KG241Q 24-inch monitor | just £99.92 at Amazon UK

This is a silly price for the Acer monitor we've highlighted in the UK right now. It's not a world beating gaming panel, but its got some pedigree and will be excellent to pick up for those working from home more often.

ASUS VG279Q 27-inch monitor | just £279.95 at Overclockers

One of our favorites for PS4, the VG279Q going for under £280 in the UK is another total bargain. It's siblings that have even more bells and whistles get the headlines, but this is a quality underrated model from ASUS.

BenQ EL2870U 28-inch monitor | just £199.98 at ebuyer

The UK price of this excellent monitor has stayed low for a little while but that's great news for those working from home more now who want a lovely 4K resolution at their work, and gaming, station. Under £200!

