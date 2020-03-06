These cheap Acer Nitro gaming laptops offer a great value way to get into PC gaming

Nowadays, it is genuinely possible to get a cheap gaming laptop that's also very capable. You don't have to throw thousands and thousands of dollars at the situation to get a reliable and enjoyable gaming machine. For example, Acer's Nitro range of gaming laptops are generally toward the budget end of the scale and offer solid, well-considered builds that will have you gaming in no time, all without burning your savings in one hit. You might not be getting the mega performance of a true powerhouse or anything near a desktop, but these are great buys nonetheless - particularly if you travel a lot or are at college and need a versatile machine.

First up is a 15.6" Nitro model that is specced out with a Ryzen 5 CPU, a Radeon RX 560X graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It can be yours for just just $569.99 from Best Buy - a healthy saving of $100, and not bad for a cheap gaming laptop. If you fancy something a little further up the scale and/or want a bigger screen, there's also a 17.3-inch sized Nitro available. This is an Intel/Nvidia build and has an i5 processor, a GTX 1650 card, 8GB of RAM and a slightly larger 512GB SSD as the on-board storage. It's going for just $779.99 at Best Buy, another saving of $100.

Both of these deals prove that you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop under $1000. And given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a run for their money.

Cheap gaming laptop deals

More cheap gaming laptop deals:

These gaming laptop deals genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive, and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on medium settings.

Also, given all the money you'll be saving on these machines, it'll mean you can redirect some of your overall budget to picking up the best gaming mouse or best PC headset for gaming, too.

