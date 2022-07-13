These are the best graphics card deals we've found this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day graphics card deals are finally offering competitive rates for the first time since this GPU generation launched. We've seen some historic lowest-ever prices on some higher-end models from Nvidia, meaning that the Prime Day PC deals were certainly worth waiting for on these components.

Particular highlights in these graphics card deals include the Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC for just $379.99 (was $550) (opens in new tab), which is one of the more aggressive rates we've seen, and the XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT at only $881.39 (was $1,400) (opens in new tab) for one of the lowest prices we've seen on the flagship RDNA GPU. That's not all, though.

On the premium side of the scale, we've found the limits of Ampere technology at the cheapest prices yet from the world's largest online retailer. Specific notice should be paid to the Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity OC for $1,359.99 (was $2,400) (opens in new tab) for a $1,040 saving, taking this model down to $240 below MSRP. We're also seeing the recently released Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3090 Ti OC selling for $1,699.99 (was $2,000) (opens in new tab) which undercuts the actual retail price of the most powerful GeForce GPU ever by a full $300.

For more hardware offers, we're frequently updating our Prime Day gaming laptop deals hub for all the latest savings you can make on portable hardware today as well.

Today's best Prime Day graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6500 XT | $200 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - This is a return to the lowest-ever price on the XFX Speedster Radeon RX 6500 XT which we first saw last month. We haven't seen this price bettered on the newest entry-level RX 6000 GPU today.



(opens in new tab) PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600 | $370 $254.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 - This is the historic lowest ever price that we've seen on the PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600, and one of the cheapest RX 6600 graphics cards we've ever seen. The Prime Day deal beats the previous cheapest rate by a full $45.



(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | $550 $379.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - As far as RTX 3060 graphics card prices go, this is one of the better rates we've seen this year on the high-end model. This is the cheapest we've seen the Twin Edge OC variant yet, too.



(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT | $1,400 $881.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $518 - Although we've seen the XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT sell cheaper once earlier this month, this is still an excellent price on the high-end RDNA 2.0 video card at considerably under the $900 mark.



(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming RTX 3080 Ti Amp Holo | $1,430 $1,049.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $380 - Simply put, the Zotac Gaming RTX 3080 Ti Amp Holo is available for a full $69 cheaper than the MSRP of the graphics card itself. This is one of the best rates we've witnessed on the reinforced Ampere card from the premium brand.



(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity OC | $2,400 $1,359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,040 - The massive saving on the Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity OC takes this model down to a full $141 below the MSRP of the BFGPU in a premium package.



(opens in new tab) Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3090 Ti OC | $2,000 $1,699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is the first time we've seen a price drop on the Asus Tuf Gaming RTX 3090 Ti OC, which undercuts the MSRP of the highest-end Ampere graphics card available by a full $300 here. If you've wanted the best of the best at a great rate then you can't do much better than this.



More of today's best Prime Day deals

More of today's best graphics card deals

Our price comparison technology pulls through all the latest graphics card deals on some of our favorite models on the market right now.

For more offers today, we're also rounding up the best Prime Day gaming deals as well as the Prime Day Xbox deals and Prime Day PS5 deals.