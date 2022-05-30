These are the 7 best Memorial Day sales for gamers

Unsurprisingly, there are many Memorial Day sales this weekend on a range of gaming and tech products. We've collated some of the best deals available on Amazon this Memorial Day to ensure that you are aware of these money saving offers.

Some of these products are at their lowest ever price during these Memorial Day sales, making them a must buy - with our spotlight deal being 33% off (opens in new tab) of the Oculus Quest 2. Alongside this you can also grab an amazing Oculus Quest 2 charging dock for less than $30 (opens in new tab) to charge and display your headset in style. Another great deal is the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller which is at a record low price of $59 (opens in new tab) making it the best time to purchase if it's on your watchlist.

As these are, of course, Memorial Day Sales be sure to act fast if you are interested in them as they are likely to be subject to stock lasting and may have a time limit before increasing in price again.

Today's best Memorial Day sales

(opens in new tab) BENGOO Wired Gaming Mouse | $39.99 $11.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $28.80 - This is an amazing deal on a mouse which provides this many features. This is the first time this mouse has taken a price cut from its original price tag of $39.99. If you are on the hunt for a new gaming mouse take advantage of this deal as you likely wont find this many features at this price point again. For just over $11 you get a plug and play mouse with adjustable DPI, RGB and 7 flexible buttons.



(opens in new tab) VeeR Oculus Quest 2 Charging Dock | $48.99 $29.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19.25 - If you own an Oculus Quest 2 - or happen to pick one up this Memorial Day then this charging station is a must have. It's currently at its lowest price point in over 3 months after sitting at a steady $48.99. For under $30, this charging station allows you to charge and display your VR headset, has RGB functionality and can also be wall mounted.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse | $79.99 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $31 - The Logitech G502 is a great gaming mouse with many high end features, making it a must buy at its lowest ever price since last summer. For less than $40 you get adjustable DPI and weight, RGB, 11 programmable buttons and even an on board memory.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset | $69.99 $43.77 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26.22 - This headset is currently at its lowest price ever, making it a great pick up this Memorial Day. The only other time this deal was available in the history of this headset was December so this is likely a deal we will not see again for a while.



(opens in new tab) Razer Anzu Smart Glasses | $199.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 - If you've ever been interested in smart glasses this is the time to pick them up with a 70% saving on the Razer Anzu. This is the lowest price the glasses have ever been at, however it may be worth noting that they have dropped to this price before so may do so again.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller | $74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15.99 - This is the first time since its release that we have seen the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller on offer. It has never dropped below $74.99 meaning this is the best deal in its history making this the ideal time to purchase this next gen PlayStation controller.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 128GB | $299 $199.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $99 - If you're wanting to get into VR then this is your golden opportunity with the first ever price cut we have seen on the Oculus Quest 2 since its release on Amazon. You can currently save 33% on this VR headset as its at its lowest ever price this Memorial Day.

More of today's best Memorial Day sales

