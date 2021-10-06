These 1440p HP Omen gaming monitor deals make me want to ditch Full HD

The HP Days sales event is in full swing and it promises exceptional gaming monitor deals of which could easily be contenders for the best gaming monitors around, especially at these kinds of prices.

If you've been devoted to 1080p when utilizing one of the best graphics cards to hit those higher frame rates, it's time to break through the constrictions of Full HD for double the detail (and potentially twice the speed) from under $300 with these stellar gaming monitor deals.

Take the HP X27i gaming monitor at just $299 (was $380), for instance, with its stellar image quality paired with the 144hz refresh rate, which is sure to be fast enough for the majority of PC gamers.

HP Days | View all available discounts on monitors and more

With that said, if you're interested in making use of every single millisecond available to you when you're gaming competitively, then the HP Omen X 27 provides both the speed (240Hz) and the spectacle with its 1440p panel. This monitor has just dropped down to $509.99 (was $650) at HP - a massive $140 discount.

It's unlikely to be classed as a cheap gaming monitor, even when discounted, but we've seen Full HD gaming displays with this refresh rate retail for far higher in the past, so now is a great time to buy.

Today's best gaming monitor deals

HP Omen X 27 | $650 $509.99 at HP

Save $140. For the ultimate balance between high refresh rates and high graphical fidelity, the Omen X 27 delivers on both promises with its LED 1440p 240Hz display, so you no longer have to choose between one or the other. It's the HDR support, however, through AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 that elevates this particular monitor above its contemporaries, so you won't suffer from poor image quality or washed-out colors.

View Deal

HP Omen 27i | $510 $459.99 at HP

Save $50. It isn't the deepest discount we've ever seen, but any money off the Omen 27i 165Hz gaming monitor is worth mentioning in our opinion - especially when it's utilizing an IPS panel type for outstanding viewing angles and color reproduction.

View Deal

HP X27i | $380 $299.99 at HP

Save $80. It may not feature a 1ms response time (it's clocked at 4ms), but the HP X27i is fast and pretty enough to be a contender for one of the best affordable QHD panels on the market right now. This is echoed further by the IPS panel tech, which is rarely seen on gaming monitors at this price point.

View Deal

More 1440p gaming monitor deals

Still interested in more options? Then you might find more of what you're looking for in the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals and Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals.