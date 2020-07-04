There's still time to watch Fortnite's in-game panel about racism in America

There's still time to catch Fortnite's latest in-game Party Royale premiere, We the People, throughout today.

The special in-game show showcased "a series of conversations that advance the dialogue around race in America with prominent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) voices in business, sports, media, music, and entertainment" yesterday at 8:46 am CDT. As our friends at PC Gamer point out, the time is in reference to the May 2020 murder of George Floyd who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

It was hosted by Van Jones, who was joined by Elaine Welteroth, former Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, Jemele Hill, writer for The Atlantic, Killer Mike, and hip hop musician, Lil Baby. Van Jones and guests talked "about how to change systemic racism in media, culture and entertainment".

Though the show went live yesterday, We the People is being re-aired every other hour for 24 hours until the end of today so if you've yet to check it out, don't hang about.

To learn more or continue the conversation, Netflix recently curated a selection of movies and TV shows under the umbrella of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement .

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” the streaming service said on Twitter.

In recent days and weeks, Gone with the Wind has been pulled from HBO Max (but will return with added context about its racial insensitivity), Hollywood has rallied around John Boyega after his impassioned Black Lives Matter speech in London, while Bungie even added an eight-minute and 46-second-long silence to the beginning of its Destiny 2 reveal stream in tribute to George Floyd.

For more on the Black Lives Matter movement – why it’s important, what you can do to help, and what comes next – be sure to read journalist Elle Osili-Wood’s piece here .