There’s a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Christmas album featuring Chris Pine and it’s only $5! Here’s how to listen to it

Fairytale of New York? Pah. The only festive tunes we need this year are in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Christmas album. What (probably) started as a throwaway joke has now morphed into a five-song album, starring Chris Pine of all people, that you can buy and listen to right now.

If you haven’t seen Into the Spider-Verse (what have you been doing?!) or missed the one-shot gag, Peter Parker once recorded a so-so Christmas album. It bombed. Even so, A Very Spidey Christmas has now become a reality, with five Christmas classics:

Joy to the World

Spidey Bells

Deck the Halls

Up on the House Top

The Night Before Christmas 1967

With Chris Pine singing on both Spidey Bells and Up on the House Top, it’s an absolute steal at $5. It’s probably worth it just to be amazed at how good of a singer Chris Pine is. If that whole acting thing doesn’t work out, he’s got a Michael Buble-style career in only emerging at Christmas to release singles ahead of him. Spidey Bells is genuinely great too. I unironically love it and am adding it to my Christmas playlist as we speak.

Elsewhere, Miles Morales’ voice actor Shameik Moore is on Joy to the World remix with Miles lamenting his lack of superhero wages. Peter B. Parker’s Jake Johnson is also crooning away on Deck the Halls. Finally, the voice of Green Goblin, Jorma Taccone, caps it off with a spoken word Night Before Christmas which he increasingly grows impatient with.

Each have their own Spidey lyrics, too. You’ll probably not look at the webhead the same again after his “Spidey Bells/Goblin smells/Vulture laid an egg” lyric, though.

A Very Spidey Christmas is now available on Amazon and to stream on Spotify.

Into the Spider-Verse (rightfully) make it onto our best movies of 2018 list, but there's plenty more on the way in terms of upcoming movies to get just as excited about.