Prime Video's most disturbing horror series gets a terrifying first look at season 2

We hope you have a strong stomach because the second season of Prime Video’s most disturbing horror anthology series Them is dropping this spring. And judging by the first-look images, Them: The Scare will be just as terrifying as the first installment.

In the first look, we see an array of new characters from a distant-looking serial killer type lurking in his car and then sitting in a room sewing something together and covered in blood-red yarn. Creepy. In the other images, a young boy is looking terrified in bed, and an unknown man is standing at the boy's door with what looks to be red wool on his head. Something is telling us that textiles will play a big role in this horror story. See the images below:

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Set in 1953, the first season follows a black family who escape their troubled past and move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood in 1953, but find the suburb is not as safe as it seems and their once idyllic home soon becomes a hub for malevolent forces. Upon release in 2021, the first season left viewers shocked with its graphic scenes and downright disturbing but very real stories of oppression and prejudice in '50s America.

Them: The Scare will also be set in Los Angeles, but will jump forward to 1991. As per the synopsis: "The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family."

Just like the first season, Them: The Scare is created by showrunner Little Marvin. The cast includes Deborah Ayorinde, Jackie Brown’s Pam Grier, and musician Luke James, as well as Joshua J. Williams, The Continental’s Jeremy Bobb, Narcos’ Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Watchmen’s Charles Brice, and Iman Shumpert.