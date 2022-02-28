The Xbox Series S is now at its lowest price ever

Xbox Series S deals have been cropping up more and more over the last few weeks, seeing as the cheaper current-gen console has been far easier to find that Xbox Series X stock. However, this $50 discount at Woot is the best price we've seen for the tiny console, leaving us with a $249.99 sales price over the original $299.99.

It's rare to find any significant savings on consoles by themselves, but especially so on the latest generation. Previous Xbox Series S deals have offered $20 off additional controller bundles at Dell, and some have even dropped the price to $265 in the past. However, we've never seen a discount this deep.

We wouldn't wait too long to jump in here, though. Woot is only holding this price for another 16 hours (or until stock dries up), so if you're after a super cheap console this week we'd recommend heading over there sooner rather than later.

You'll find more details on this offer just below, as well as plenty more Xbox Series S deals on the best Xbox accessories further down the page.

Save $50 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen Xbox Series S deals drop the new console, with a massive $50 discount at Woot. However, there's only 16 hours left on this offer at the time of writing, so we wouldn't wait too long to jump in.



The Xbox Series S is the cheaper alternative to the flagship Xbox Series X. However, comparing the two consoles, it's easy to see why the all-digital non-4K model is still pulling in punters. There's some serious value for money on offer here, especially if you're just looking to take advantage of some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals.

You'll find a full Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison breakdown below.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S Xbox Series X 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.8GHz

12 teraflops processing power

1TB SSD

16GB RAM

4K resolution

Up to 120fps

4K UHD disc drive

Variable refresh rate

DirectX raytracing

Dolby TrueHD with Atmos

HDMI 2.1

15.1 x 15.1 x 30.1cm Xbox Series S 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.6GHz

4 teraflops processing power

512GB SSD

10GB RAM

1440p resolution

Up to 120fps

No disc drive

Variable refresh rate

DirectX raytracing

Dolby TrueHD with Atmos

HDMI 2.1

6.5 x 15.1 x 27.5cm

