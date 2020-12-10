The Wolf Among Us 2 is being developed as "an entire season at once"

Telltale Games has issued an update on The Wolf Among Us 2, confirming that it's developing "the entire season at once." The studio also teased that it will "have ALOT to talk about" at a later date, but said it doesn't have anything to show just yet.

That last part could be disappointing to Telltale fans hoping for a full reveal at The Game Awards 2020, as the latest update all but confirms The Wolf Among Us 2 won't have a presence at the event. That said, it's exciting to hear anything about the revival, as the last we've seen or heard anything about it was during The Game Awards 2019, where we got a very brief and cryptic teaser.

"We know you're excited to hear more about TWUA2 [sic]," Telltale said in a tweet sent out Thursday. "And we look forward to telling you more when the time is right. What we can say is that we are developing the entire season at once and there is more to do before we're ready to share what’s next for the Fabletown gang. It's just not time yet."

December 10, 2020

The fate of The Wolf Among Us 2 and other Telltale IPs was uncertain for a while, in between the studio closing and its acquisition by LCG Entertainment. Thankfully, we were able to see the finale to The Walking Dead game, and now we're looking at an entire season of The Wolf Among Us 2. Still no news on a release date just yet, but it sounds like things are moving along at pace for the time being.

