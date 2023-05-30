The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 dev shoots down random rumour that Sony is buying CD Projekt

A Destiny 2 leaker has forced CD Projekt to deny Sony is acquiring it.

Over the past weekend, a rumour spread that Sony was in talks to acquire CD Projekt. The unsubstantiated claim spread like wildfire on Twitter to the point that CD Projekt denied the claim.

In a recent earnings call, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński was asked whether there was any truth to it all. "Nothing has changed in our end. So, I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years – CD Projekt is not for sale," the CD Projekt CEO states clearly.

"We want to remain independent. We have, I believe, an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it's very exciting to follow our own path. So it's a pure rumor," Kiciński further adds.

Elsewhere, CD Projekt PR staffer Ola Sondej has taken to their personal Twitter account to bluntly state that the developer isn't in talks with Sony about a potential acquisition, shutting the whole thing down - again. This isn't the first time CD Projekt has been rumored to be in acquisition talks, and it probably won't be the last.

Yah, we're not in such talks with Sony.May 29, 2023 See more

This is another reminder never to take internet rumors at face value, no matter who they're coming from. Sometimes there's a grain of truth to it, but usually you're listening to something that'll get shot down when enough people start talking about it.

Meanwhile, in news that's actually true, The Witcher 4 is still in active development at the studio, and The Witcher spin-off Sirius is now back on track after a reported reboot.

This is all in addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, which we should be seeing more of next month in June.