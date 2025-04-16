The Witcher 4 beta test invites are bogus, says CDPR: "Professional monster slayers don't fall for scams; they see right through them and slay them!"

CD Projekt Red has issued a warning to fans following reports of fake The Witcher 4 beta test invites, labeling these communications "a scam."

The official Witcher Twitter account shared a rare PSA alerting followers to reports of sham communications from people claiming to be CDPR representatives inviting them to beta test The Witcher 4. "This is a scam!" CDPR said.

"We've been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down," reads the tweet. "That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble upon news of one, we kindly ask you to report the scam using the tools available to you in your email client or the social media platform you are using. Remember: professional monster slayers don't fall for scams; they see right through them and slay them!"

The Witcher 4 was only just recently fully unveiled at the 2024 Game Awards, and even if it was in an advanced enough development state to be ready for beta testing (which it almost certainly isn't), there'd still be no guarantees that CDPR would hold beta tests for it. That said, the developer assured fans that, should it decide to run Witcher 4 beta tests in the future, you'll hear about it on their official social channels first.

The Witcher 4 is just one of several upcoming CD Projekt Red games in development, including a new AAA RPG trilogy, a Witcher remake, and a full-blown Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

