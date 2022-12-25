Will there be a Witcher: Blood Origin season 2? Here's what the cast and crew say

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the contained story of a group of warriors brought together to try and save the future of Elven civilization. Across four episodes, the Netflix series follows their mission to take down an evil empress and a terrifying monster, all the while also covering the creation of the first witcher and the Conjunction of the Spheres.

However, while the majority of story threads are neatly tied up, there remain are a fair few unanswered questions (check out our Blood Origin ending explained for a deep dive into these). And given Blood Origin’s epic scale, and the continuing storyline of the main series, some might be wondering if the show will be returning for a second season.

Well, the answer is a little bit complicated. Netflix has not announced a second season of the show, and it’s also officially billed as a "one-off special event". Given this, it does seem pretty unlikely that the limited series will be back in any capacity directly. However, we will be seeing a lot of these characters again.

Namely, two of the characters sure to return are Eredin (Jacob Collins-Levy) and Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin). As we see at the end of the show, the former will be linked with antagonists the Wild Hunt, a group of undead warriors who we saw after Ciri (Freya Allan) in The Witcher season 2 finale.

Meanwhile, Avallac’h appears in the Blood Origin post-credits scene, having time-traveled to Ciri’s time, i.e. the main timeline of The Witcher series. We’re not clear what his motives are yet, but we’d bet on him returning very soon to the story.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich acknowledged the importance of their inclusion in an interview with GamesRadar+. "For me, it was just such a joy when Declan was like, 'I know they are going to come later in the series, are you okay if I introduce them?'" she told us. "I love it as a storyteller, the idea that we will now get to introduce characters that have had 1,200 years of growth and development."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another character likely to be back is Minnie Driver’s Seanchai, who acts as Blood Origin’s narrator. Not only is she in the current timeline of the main Witcher series, but she’s also a time traveler and a shapeshifter, making it easy for her to slot into the show anywhere.

"I really hope so," Driver told GamesRadar+ about potentially returning. "She's a beautiful character and it's very, very smart to have a character that you can bring in and out, and who can cross through times and continents and worlds. I love that she's also a shapeshifter so you can always bring her back into any different form."

Then there’s the wider world of The Witcher, which has already been expanded by two spin-offs, Blood Origin and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021. According to Hissrich, there are plans for this to keep growing too.

"There are books that the main series will always follow and we will find a natural end for the series when the books end," she explains. "But what Blood Origin shows us is that there are so many more stories that we don't have the time to explore, that even Sapkowski perhaps didn't explore as well as he wishes he could have. I just think there's so much possibility."

