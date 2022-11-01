The White Lotus season 2 release schedule: When does episode 2 air on HBO and Sky?

The White Lotus is back – and this time we're at a new luxury hotel in Sicily with new wealthy guests (apart from Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya – she's back for round two). One thing that's the same as season 1, though, is that we know one of the guests ends up dead. But who is it?

The new season's ensemble cast includes Will Sharpe and Theo James as former college roommates and Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy as their respective wives, while Michael Imperioli and F. Murray Abraham play a father and son reckoning with their relationship. Behind the camera, Mike White is back as writer and director. If you're anything like us, you'll already be hooked and won't want to miss a single episode, so we've put together this handy release schedule to make sure that doesn't happen.

When is The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 releasing on HBO?

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 airs on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on HBO. You’ll need a cable subscription to the channel to be able to watch it. After it airs on live TV, it will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The good news is that fans in the UK will be able to watch it at the same time. It will be simultaneously airing on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday, November 7. Episode 2 will also be released on NOW TV from 2am on Monday as well if you’re planning on watching online. It'll also be available to watch on November 7 on Sky Atlantic at 9pm for those who prefer a more traditional sit-down hour of television on a Monday evening.

Where can you watch The White Lotus season 2?

Australia – BINGE (opens in new tab) ($10/month)

($10/month) Canada – Crave (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month)

($19.99/month) Ireland – NOW TV (opens in new tab) (€11.99/month)

(€11.99/month) UK – NOW TV (opens in new tab) (£9.99/month)

(£9.99/month) US – HBO Max (opens in new tab) ($14.99/month)

Watch The White Lotus season 2 from anywhere in the world

It's possible to watch The White Lotus season 2 on almost any streaming service of your choice from the selection above. However, normally you will find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch The White Lotus on BINGE, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch The White Lotus from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

How many episodes of The White Lotus season 2 are there?

The White Lotus season 2 episode 1 – out now!

The White Lotus season 2 episode 2 – November 6 / November 7

The White Lotus season 2 episode 3 – November 13 / November 14

The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 – November 20 / November 21

The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 – November 27 / November 28

The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 – December 4 / December 5

The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 – December 11 / December 12

