The Walking Dead’s long-running history with phone goofs continues – thanks to perpetual culprit Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

As spotted recently on social media, a promo shot for The Walking Dead: Dead City sees Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan with a phone in his pocket. Now, if you dropped out of the AMC show after Rick left, let me be very clear: working cellphones have not been introduced in the show. This is a mistake on the level of that time a Starbucks coffee cup showed up in Westeros.

July 26, 2023

Hilariously, this isn’t the first time it’s happened to Morgan. Or the second. Or even the third. Yep, our favorite baseball bat-swinging savior has previous when it comes to slipping his phone into a scene. The most recent slip-up, in The Walking Dead season 11, takes the cake – with Negan negotiating a tense face-off, all while sitting next to an iPhone.

July 26, 2023

It’s not all bad news for Morgan. Dead City, also featuring Lauren Cohan as Maggie, is returning for a second season in the near future. The Daryl Dixon spin-off – starring Norman Reedus’s post-apocalyptic adventures in France – has also been renewed. Couple that with news of Rick and Michonne’s miniseries, The Ones Who Live, getting its first teaser, then it’s clear that The Walking Dead has never been more teeming with life.

Morgan, meanwhile, is set to appear next in The Boys season 4 in a mystery role. Before then, the Amazon superhero series is launching its own spin-off, Gen V, on September 29.

