The Walking Dead shares first look at Andrew Lincoln in Rick and Michonne spin-off

The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne spin-off has officially begun filming – and to celebrate the cameras having started rolling, the original show's official Twitter has shared a first look photo of Andrew Lincoln on set.

In the snap, which you can see below, Lincoln looks to be stepping out of his trailer in New Jersey, donning a cream-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Of course, it wouldn't be Rick Grimes without a leather-style belt, big boots and a beard either, eh? Alongside the pic, the account credited Walking Dead Life for the image and jokingly wrote, "Dad's back."

Dad's back. 📸: @WalkingDeadLife pic.twitter.com/8rorRYmpDrFebruary 15, 2023 See more

As you can imagine, Lincoln won't be the only returning in the series: Black Panther star Danai Gurira will also reprise her role as Michonne Hawthorne. Having left Judith and her pals behind at Alexandria in season 10, viewers reunited with Michonne in The Walking Dead's last-ever episode on her search for the missing Rick, who had seemingly washed up on a muddy shore and been cornered by the Civic Republic Military.

Teasing an "epic love story" between its two leads, the new, yet-to-be-titled drama's logline reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living.

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

In January 2023, it was announced that the Rick and Michonne spin-off will be released sometime in 2024. Before then, fans of the franchise will be treated to Maggie and Negan's show The Walking Dead: Dead City and the Norman Reedus-fronted Daryl Dixon. If zombie-centric stories aren't your thing, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.