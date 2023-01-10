AMC sets "next phase" of The Walking Dead franchise by confirming spin-off release dates

The Walking Dead universe lives on with three upcoming spin-offs starring fan-favorite characters.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, is set to debut in June. The Walking Dead: Daryl Nixon, starring Norman Reedus, will premiere sometime after. The untitled Rick and Michonne spin-off that follows Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will enter production this year and arrive in 2024.

"This next phase of our beloved ‘Walking Dead’ franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers," aid Dan McDermott, president of entertainment at AMC Studios and AMC Networks. "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Previously titled Isle of the Dead, Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long since been cut off from the rest of North America. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was previously supposed to include Carol, but will now see Daryl wash ashore in France and struggle to piece together how he got there and why. The untitled Rick and Michonne series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a dramatically altered world.

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, added: "Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

