The voice of Far Cry 3's Vaas is eager to return to the role

Michael Mando, who most recently played Nacho in Better Call Saul, is eager to return to his role as Vaas in Far Cry 3 - and may be teasing something new for the character, at that.

Mando discussed Vaas in a recent Reddit AMA . "Vaas is my spirit animal - having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me," he said. "I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character - makes me very happy. Who knows... maybe I will reprise the role very soon?"

In a separate reply, Mando teased that, "maybe it's time I reprise the role" of Vaas. It's possible this is all just Mando having fun, but it's equally possible that there's something in the works for Far Cry or Vaas in particular.

We can cross a few things off the wish list. Far Cry 3 has already been remastered for PS4 and Xbox One, and a remaster probably wouldn't require audio to be re-recorded in the first place, so that's not it. And if it were some sort of sequel to Far Cry 3 - a direct one, not a Blood Dragon-style follow-up - it wouldn't involve Vaas because *spoiler warning* he dies at the end of the game.

However, there's still a real possibility that Far Cry 3 or some of its characters will receive some sort of TV series. Far Cry: Blood Dragon is getting its own animated series, and Ubisoft is also working on shows for Rayman and Watch Dogs, so the idea of Vaas expanding beyond the world of games isn't too far-fetched, especially with Mando's acting background.