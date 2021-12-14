The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is "the most Nicolas Cage movie ever" in first trailer

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a caricature of himself, has its first trailer.

Described in the trailer as "the most Nicolas Cage movie ever," The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has a debt-ridden Cage accept $1 million dollars to travel to southern Spain to attend the birthday party of billionaire and superfan Javi, played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. Of course, Javi turns out to be a paranoid international drug dealer, wrapping Cage up in all sorts of high-stakes shenanigans.

Starring alongside Cage and Pascal are Neil Patrick Harris as Cage's talent agent and Tiffany Haddish as a CIA operative who recruits Cage to pin Javi and help bring down one of the largest criminal rings in Europe. In doing so, he'll need to channel some of his most iconic performances to save his skin. The trailer has drugs, car chases, and Cage wigging out - it's as if the writers took the hallmarks of a classic Nic Cage movie and chucked them into a randomizer, and it looks brilliant.

Cage is on a roll with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as well as the recent news that he's playing Dracula in a new Universal Monsters movie. When asked back in September if/when he'll ever throw in the towel, Cage said he's "never going to retire."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is due to premiere in theaters on April 22, 2022.

