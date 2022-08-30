The Sony A95K QD-OLED TV has taken its first ever price cut - and its a big one

A new wave of premium TVs has entered the fray in 2022, and as a result changed the way that OLED TV deals might look. This is the one that many people have been waiting for this year.

Amazon has got the Sony A95K QD-OLED TV down to a lowest ever price right now thanks to a first ever, and sizeable, discount on the 65-inch model: it can now be yours for $3,498 (opens in new tab) - a saving of a massive $502 (it was $3,999.99). This saving is excellent given that it's a big chunky first discount, but also one that helps to ease the investment that Sony TVs always demand - and it's perfect as a TV for PS5.

While we're waiting to actually get our hands on a review model at GamesRadar, the A95K is proving to make considerable waves in the best gaming TV and best OLED TV markets already. However, it's clear that the A95K, even with a sizeable discount, may just be too much for folks at the moment - and you don't need to throw thousands to get a great OLED TV deal. If you're looking for a quality alternative, the LG A1 is now at a record low price at Amazon (in its 48-inch size) at just $676.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,199.99). This is an incredible price for a quality TV that has been selling for around the $800-mark for months and months previous to now.

You'll find both these OLED TV deals just below, but if you're in the market for something a little cheaper we'd recommend checking out the latest cheap 4K TV deals.

Today's best Sony A95K QD-OLED TV deals

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,999.99 $3,498 at Amazon

Save $502; lowest ever price - This is big news everyone: this is the first pay cut that Sony's flagship 4K TV of 2022 has received and it's a pretty sizeable one at 500 dollars. If you've been holding out for one of the very best gaming TVs of 2022, then this is it.



However, quality OLED TV deals don't necessarily demand quite as much of an investment, and to exemplify that, here's that LG A1 OLED TV we mentioned, going for a lowest ever price at Amazon.

LG OLED A1 Series 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,199.99 $679.99 at Amazon

Save $523; lowest ever price - This record low price means the A1 at this size drops safely below that $700 mark which ensures you're getting great value. While not as premium as its C1 and G1 brethren from last year, the A1 still harbors that LG pedigree.



But if you really want to check out some of the latest OLED TV deals from the masters that are LG, the latest deals and prices on some of the best from the 2021 range are below, to give you a direct comparison to the A1 above.

