The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu DLC trailer has new outfits, lightsabers, and factions

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu DLC trailer has arrived, and it's loaded with fan-favorites from the galaxy far, far away.

The trailer chronicles the journey of one Sim through the new Star Wars areas and activities. Everything starts with a tour of Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, the main city of the upcoming DLC. The city's home to many familiar alien races, as well as three factions that your Sims can ally with. You can join the Resistance, the First Order, or the Scoundrels, and your choice affects more than just the color of your uniform.

Once you join a faction, you can support it by completing missions, scavenging materials, and recruiting more Sims. You don't have to do it all alone, either. You can build a custom droid companion to join you in your adventures, and according to the trailer, they'll help by "causing distractions, taking out obstacles, and slicing panels." The companion in the trailer uses the BB-8 droid as a base, but there may be other models available.

The big Star Wars energy comes in right at the end, with our Sim equipping her own lightsaber and joining up with familiar faces like Rey and Kylo Ren. The trailer ends with a look at her normal home, which has been decked out in Star Wars swag. It's nice to know that the cosmetics you amass in Black Spire can be used basically anywhere, and that your droid companion can follow you home.

