The Sandman gets a new trailer – and it's coming to Netflix this August

The Sandman has a new trailer unveiled at Netflix's Geeked Week, and it's a moody, ominous look at the upcoming show.

The series is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic books, and the trailer sees Tom Sturridge's Dream (AKA Morpheus) freed from what seems to be a lengthy imprisonment – and things have changed in his absence. We also see Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine learning of Morpheus' return, glimpses at David Thewlis' John Dee and Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Death, and tons of striking visuals.

The Sandman's release date has also been revealed: expect the Netflix adaptation this August 5. The new trailer accompanies a first look trailer unveiled last year, which revealed the circumstances of Dream's capture.

The Sandman has a massive cast, with Stephen Fry, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, and Patton Oswalt among the line-up. A brief clip of Christie as Lucifer was unveiled in a recent Netflix trailer, though the character is absent from the new trailer.

"You know that The Sandman is based on my comic book series of the same name," Gaiman said (opens in new tab) last year in a statement accompanying a casting announcement. "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic – and human – mistakes he's made during his vast existence." Along with penning the source material, Gaiman is also onboard the project as an executive producer.

