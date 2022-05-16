New Netflix trailer shows off new Sandman, Gray Man, and Umbrella Academy footage

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Geeked Week, which gives fresh looks at The Sandman, upcoming actioner The Gray Man, and The Umbrella Academy season 3.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see the best look yet at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in The Sandman, following on from the first look at the character released last year. She looks suitably intimidating as the fallen angel.

Also scattered throughout the footage is a fresh look at the upcoming new season of The Umbrella Academy, including Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves. The actor previously revealed a first look at his character in season 3 back in March.

Plus, you can see the very first footage from The Gray Man, the Russo brothers' upcoming action flick starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling – and our main takeaway is the impressive 'tache sported by Evans…

Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 will run from June 6 – June 10 this year, and promises looks at Manifest, Alice in Borderland, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast, and Day Shift, along with The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, and The Sandman – and even some Netflix games.

Day one will be dedicated to TV shows, while day two is for films, day three for animation, day four is entirely for Stranger Things, and day 5 is for games. We can probably expect some Stranger Things season 4 part 2 updates, then – part 1 lands this May 27, while part 2 is arriving on July 1.

While you wait for Geeked Week to arrive, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.