Elliot Page reveals first look at Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy season 3

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will see Elliot Page's character come out as a transgender man, the actor revealed.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page tweeted alongside an image of the character dressed in black and seated at the counter at a diner. It looks like Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) is sitting next to him. The character was known as Vanya in seasons 1 and 2, but is set to change his name and pronouns in the latest installment. Page is trans himself and came out in 2020.

Meet Viktor Hargreeves

Alongside Page and Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and David Castañeda will also return as the remaining Hargreeves siblings. seven children with unique abilities who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained into a superhero team. Now estranged as adults, they reluctantly reunite after the death of their father and try to unravel the secrets of their dysfunctional family.

In season 3, they're set to square off against another set of Hargreeves: the mysterious Sparrow Academy (played by newcomers Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David, along with returning cast member Justin H. Min).

But who, exactly, are they? Well, we don't really know yet. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.