The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD is now selling at a historic lowest-ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink model for its lowest ever price today.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with Heatsink, which is one of the best PS5 SSDs, for only $139.99 (was $230) (opens in new tab). That's $90 off the sticker price. Simply put, this is the deepest discount that we're able to verify on the top-performing Gen 4.0 drive, smashing the previous lowest rate by a full $35. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in extra storage for your system then now could be a perfect time with this PS5 SSD deal.

While we're seeing some of the fastest PS5-compatible Gen 4.0 SSDs enjoying price cuts recently, this is one of the largest price cuts we've seen on a flagship model from a major manufacturer. You're getting one of the better consistent performers here, armed with its own PS5 heatsink, meaning there's no need to shell out any extra on top here either to achieve the coveted rates of up to 7,000 MB/s sequential.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Samsung Pro 980 1TB with Heatsink | $230 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is the historic lowest ever price that we're able to verify on the Samsung Pro 980 1TB with Heatsink, which beats the previous cheapest rate by $35. We haven't seen this drive come under the $170 price point before, making this PS5 SSD deal one of the most aggressive we've seen this year.



We've been continuously impressed by this particular drive in our testing, stating in our Samsung 980 Pro 1TB review that it's "still right near the top and gold standard-level for PCIe Gen 4 contenders". Although this drive may not be the absolute fastest you can slot into your machine, this model still holds its own against the latest, too.

