The Samsung 50-inch Q80B has hit a record low as part of Amazon's QLED TV deals

QLED TV deals have led to the Samsung 50-inch QLED Q80B with its direct full array display hitting a record-low at Amazon. You can find it for just $797.99 (was $997.99) (opens in new tab) making it a fair bit cheaper than its previous low price in the mid $800s only a few days ago. Even that was an unusual price cut with the TV typically at least $900.

This is the biggest price drop we've seen yet on the latest 2022 model from Samsung and could be the best we see this side of the Black Friday QLED TV deals. While it might not be the cheapest QLED TV around, it's worth the investment, especially at 20% off. The Samsung Q80B offers a superior experience compared to cheaper models thanks to being the latest release and offering a direct full array display and full Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling. Normally, at this price, you'd see fewer features and an older model so this is one of the QLED TV deals to be reckoned with.

Samsung typically offers some of the best QLED TVs which is why they're worth checking out among the growing number of QLED TV deals. The Q80B has a direct full array screen so you get deep blacks and bright whites on screen at the same time. Quantum HDR 12X/8X technology helps provide more immersive color while there's also a real depth enhancer that helps add to the experience. Sound is supplemented with Dolby Atmos support and object tracking sound that moves appropriately, while there's also multiple voice assistant support including Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

You'll find more information on this Samsung Q80B offer below, along with plenty more QLED TV deals further down the page.

