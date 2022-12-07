The Rings of Power season 2 adds another eight cast members – including Bridgerton and Game of Thrones stars

By Fay Watson
published

The cast of the fantasy epic is growing

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Rings of Power season 2 cast is growing as Amazon Prime Video adds another eight new recurring actors to itsLord of the Rings series. Among the new names are stars from Bridgerton, Game of Thrones, Hellraiser, and The Sandman

The joining cast members are: Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Gavi Singh Chera (The Lazarus Project), Selina Lo (Hellraiser), William Chubb (The Sandman), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), and Will Keen (His Dark Materials). They can be seen in clockwise order (from top left) in the below picture.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 cast

(Image credit: Amazon)

Currently, Prime Video hasn’t released any information about who they’ll be playing in the upcoming second season. However, we do know (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)) that season two will introduce noble elf Círdan to the story.

The new cast contains several familiar faces from TV and film, including Game of Thrones star Eldon. The actor and comedian played a small role in the fantasy series and is also well known for his appearances in Hot Fuzz, Four Lions, and Inside No. 9. While Lynch, who most recently starred as Theo Sharpe in Bridgerton, is also known for his roles in Benediction and Derry Girls.

The latest casting news follows on from the earlier announcement of seven new actors and the recasting of villain Adar in The Lord of the Rings prequel. Among those previously announced are The Witcher's Yasen Atour and The Exorcist’s Ben Daniels. Adar, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle, has been replaced by The Sandman’s Sam Hazeldine.

Production is already underway on The Rings of Power season 2 in the UK after the series made a location switch from New Zealand. All eight episodes of season one are currently on Prime Video, and you can dive into our Rings of Power season 1 episodic reviews for more insight.

