The Rings of Power adds new cast members for season 2 – and recasts Adar

Amazon has announced the seven new actors that will be heading to Middle-earth in recurring roles for The Rings of Power season 2.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Silent Witness), and newcomer Amelia Kenworthy will all form part of The Rings of Power cast for the new season. There’s also a shake-up among the current cast. Orc leader Adar, previously played by Joseph Mawle, will be portrayed moving forward by Sam Hazeldine (The Sandman).

"We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

In the below picture, the newcomers are as follows – from top left, clockwise: Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Gabriel Akuwudike, Nia Towle, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Sam Hazeldine, and Nicholas Woodeson.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We don’t know any character details yet for the new cast members, though The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) previously indicated that Cirdan, "one of the oldest and wisest of the elves", would be in the second season.

The Rings of Power season 2 has been filming for almost two months. Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke has previously spoken of her desire to have a quicker turnaround between the first and second seasons.

"We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," Salke told Variety (opens in new tab). "So it’ll take what it takes. But there’s been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We’re moving fast."

The first season concluded earlier this year