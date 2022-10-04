Amazon wants "the shortest time possible" between seasons of Rings of Power

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke has revealed she wants "the shortest time possible" between seasons of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – while still maintaining the show’s high quality.

"The production team is working on season 2 now. We’re going to get that out into the world as soon as we can," Salke told Variety (opens in new tab). Production for the second season, which began on October 3, has been moved from New Zealand to the UK.

She continued, "We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high. So it’ll take what it takes. But there’s been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We’re moving fast."

The Rings of Power, which is currently set for five seasons, has been viewed by close to "100 million customers" on Amazon Prime Video according to Salke.

Teasing the reaction to final episodes of The Rings of Power’s first season, Salke hints that she expects that number to grow further: "We really anticipate, with these last three episodes, a huge turnout, because it’s all coming together and curiosity is at a fever pitch. And these last few episodes are the strongest in the season, because they’re not just about the setup. They’re excellent."

