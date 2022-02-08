The Razer DeathAdder V2 X has just taken its first major discount at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is one of the best gaming mouse models on the market right now, but that's not stopping Amazon from discounting plenty of the line's releases this week. You can currently pick up the original DeathAdder V2 for just $36.96 (was $69.99), or go wireless with the newer Razer DeathAdder V2 X for its lowest ever price at $49.99 (was $59.99).

That $10 discount is the first saving we've seen on the DeathAdder V2 X since its release in October. Considering we praised its excellent value for money (coming in significantly cheaper than some of the best wireless gaming mouse options) on release, any savings are like gold dust.

However, if you don't need that wireless connection (or the new buttons placed at the top of the left click), we'd recommend sticking with the cheaper V2 model. You are picking up a tethered connection, but this version still provides that celebrated ergonomic design, snappy response times, and satisfying click. What's more, this discount puts us just $2 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this device with the biggest saving of the year so far.

You'll find more information on both of these Razer DeathAdder V2 deals just below, and plenty more discounts on some of the best Razer mouse models further down.

Today's best Razer DeathAdder V2 deals

Razer DeathAdder V2 | $69.99 $36.96 at Amazon

Save $33 - The classic Razer DeathAdder V2 is just $2 off a record low price at Amazon right now - excellent news if you're after a high quality wired pointer. We haven't seen the DeathAdder V2 drop this low since 2022 began.



Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed gaming mouse | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Razer DeathAdder V2 X has only been on the market for a few months, but it's just taken its first major price cut at Amazon. You can save $10 on this budget version of the classic gaming mouse right now, with a record low $49.99 sales price.



More of today's best Razer mouse deals

If the DeathAdder V2 doesn't quite fit the bill, you'll find plenty more discounts on more Razer gaming mice just below. Our price comparison software surfaces all the lowest prices from your favorite retailers and refreshes every 30 minutes.

If you're refreshing your whole setup, we'd recommend checking out the best Razer keyboards and the best Razer laptops as well. Or, for more brand inspiration, take a look at all the best gaming keyboards on the market right now.