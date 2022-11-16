The Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the works at Disney

The Princess Diaries is reportedly returning with a third film at Disney. Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Reacher and Quantum Leap writer Aadrita Mukerji has been brought in to script a sequel to the Anne Hathaway-led franchise.

This will be a continuation of the film series rather than a reboot. And although Hathaway doesn't yet have a deal to return, the Oscar-winner has previously shared her hopes for a third film in the beloved franchise.

She told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) in October 2022: "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

The Princess Diaries was first released in 2001 and follows American teenager Mia Thermopolis as she finds out she is the heir to the throne of Genovia. Starring Hathaway and Julie Andrews, the first movie charts Mia's culture shock as she deals with her new responsibilities.

The second movie, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, came out in 2004 and saw Mia return to Genovia after graduating from High School. However, she soon finds out that in order to maintain her royal status, she must marry. Most of the original cast returned for the sequel with Chris Pine joining as Lord Nicholas Devereaux in his film debut.

While we wait for more news on the yet-to-be-titled third installment, check out our guide to the most anticipated movie release dates this year and beyond.