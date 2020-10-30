The next Fortnite event "will change the future" of the game according to new leak

Fortnite's creative director has reportedly said that the game's next major event "will change the future" of Epic's battle royale.



Donald Mustard's comments were made on a closed Zoom call hosted by Geoff Keighley, with details shared by Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite.This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4fOctober 28, 2020

Mustard is said to have told Keighley that the closing event for the game's current season will be "the biggest event [Epic has] ever done," and "will change the future of Fortnite." There's no word on what the team has planned, but it looks like a previous character might be returning - Mustard is reported to have said that Epic has completed a new recording session with Troy Baker, who played Agent John Jones in the Device event, which took place at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

It's possible that this major change-up was hinted at in December last year, when Epic CEO Tim Sweeney was asked whether he thought of Fortnite as a game or as a platform. In response, Sweeney said that "Fortnite is a game. But please ask that question again in 12 months." Those 12 months are almost up, and Mustard is claimed to have said that Epic will be making some kind of announcement at The Game Awards, which are due to take place on December 10, implying that whatever's happening to Fortnite could be unveiled at the show.

However Epic plans to transform Fortnite into its next season, it looks like its crossover with Marvel isn't going anywhere soon. Elsewhere, Mustard has said that his Marvel plans will last "many, many, many years," so it could be worth keeping an eye on Earth's Mightiest Heroes as The Game Awards draw closer.

