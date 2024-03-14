The next D&D video game revealed: Disney Dreamlight Valley dev announces a survival game, life sim, action RPG all-in-one with the same setting as Baldur's Gate 3

The developer of Disney Dreamlight Valley is developing a new survival, life sim, and action RPG hybrid game based on Dungeons & Dragons.

On March 14, Gameloft announced it will partner with Dungeons & Dragon license holders Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to develop a game set in the Forgotten Realms, the same world as Baldur's Gate 3. The upcoming project is said to have "unique cooperative gameplay" and take players on an adventure where "the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn."

The currently unnamed project appears to be in the early stages, but the studio did share what looks like concept art which features three different characters at a camp looking at a far-off castle and a dragon in a high fantasy setting. We may have to wait a little while to find out more about this one as there's no release window yet; we do however, know that it's expected to launch on PC and consoles.

We're thrilled to announce we're partnering with the world's greatest roleplaying game – @Wizards_DnD – from @Wizards of the Coast, the IP-holder and a division of @Hasbro, to publish a new PC and console game!

It'll be interesting to see what a Forgotten Realms 'survival life sim action RPG' looks like. We're imagining something like Baldur's Gate 3 meets Animal Crossing meets Palworld. The developer already has the life sim part down after all the work it's done on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney's answer to The Sims. Here's hoping we get more of that with D&D flavor in this upcoming project.

