The Meta Quest 2 is only £250 in this Black Friday offer - and you get a free Elite Strap with it

Were you one of those hesitant shoppers who wasn't sure about getting a Meta Quest 3 when it launched in October? You might have won a watch by holding out this long, because Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals have appeared, and they might offer the perfect first step into VR gaming.

At Currys in the UK right now, you can grab yourself a Meta Quest 2 for £50 cheaper, bringing the cost down to only £249 for the 128GB model, and £299 for the 256GB version. The icing on the cake is that alongside that price drop Currys is also offering the official Elite Strap at no extra cost.

If you've been keeping your eye on Black Friday Meta Quest deals, you might recognise that this is a new, historically low price for the Quest 2, which we still deem worthy of a spot on our list of the best VR headsets, despite its younger sibling, the Meta Quest 3, now being out.

With that in mind, you might ask yourself if it's still worth buying the Meta Quest 2 this Black Friday. In my opinion, as someone who reviews VR headsets for a living, I'd say it's more than worth your time and money these days - especially if you haven't owned a VR headset before.

Don't get me wrong, the Quest 3 is a great piece of kit, but it isn't a massive leap over the Quest 2 - it just improves a few small features that make it feel like a newer device.

The main selling point of this deal is that the Quest 2 is cheaper than it's ever been, so if you're at all curious about VR technology and want to give it a go, this might just be your best bet.

Meta Quest 2 & Elite Strap | £299 £249.99 at Currys

Save £50 - The Quest 2 is still a cracking VR headset that will give you access to countless classic VR games and apps. If you're yet to own a VR headset, this is a deal you should consider, because it's never been more affordable. Buy it if: ✅ You're shopping for your first VR headset

✅ You aren't interested in mixed-reality features Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the latest VR headset features and specs Price check: Argos £249 (with £50 E-card) | Amazon £249

Of course, there are other options if you're shopping for VR headsets at the moment. Black Friday VR headset deals could mean that you get a hefty PC VR option for way cheaper than they go for usually. The HTC Vive 2 Pro is also on sale in the UK, and although it's a lot more expensive than a Quest 2, it will go brilliantly if you have one of the best gaming PCs.

If you do go for the deal above, you'll be able to make use of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories, many of which get heavily discounted for Black Friday as well. The Elite Strap will no doubt make your headset more comfortable, but there are also straps with battery packs built in, controller mods, charging stands, and more.

If you want to play the field a bit more first, we've used our price comparison software below to show you the best VR headset deals in your area just below this.

For more Black Friday coverage, check out the best Black Friday gaming PC deals, Black Friday Secretlab deals, and Black Friday gaming deals.