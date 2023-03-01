The Mandalorian season 3 reviews say episode 2 is even better than the premiere

Din Djarin and Grogu are back as The Mandalorian season 3 kicks off on Disney Plus. And while only one episode of the show has been released so far, some critics have had the chance to watch two, sharing some more insight into the new season.

"While the jury’s still out on how the rest of the season will unfold, season 3 of #TheMandalorian is off like a shot with a great first 2 episodes," writes Collider’s Maggie Boccella (opens in new tab). "Gets back to the classic kind of adventure that hooked me in the first season, with plenty of sweet moments for Din & #Grogu."

Decider’s Alex Zalben (opens in new tab) adds: "#TheMandalorian starts slowly in the S3 premiere (despite a big action scene) with some table-setting and reintroductions. Episode 2 is where it kicks into classic Mando, and finds its groove. Regardless, GIFable Grogu stuff in both episodes, and that's all that REALLY matters."

"#TheMandalorian Season 3 is like putting your favorite sweater back on after returning from a long vacation," adds CBR’s Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (opens in new tab). "It's warm, comfortable, probably a little safe, but literally everything you wanted. It's not taking any big swings, but did we really need it to?"

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt (opens in new tab) adds: "#TheMandalorian S3 has a pretty sluggish start with Episode 1... Episode 2 though is incredible in every sense of the word. The Mandalorian lore is some of the most interesting storytelling in all of Star Wars and boy howdy, 3x2 is such a delight."

"I’ve watched the first two episodes of #TheMandalorian S3 & I’m loving it so far," concludes Fandango’s Erik Davis (opens in new tab). "Both eps are stuffed w/ all the things I love about #StarWars: Weird, crazy creatures, cool missions, great fights, lots of lore, fun Grogu moments. Definite classic Star Wars vibes all the way."

For more on the Star Wars show, check out our exclusive chats with Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau. We've also got The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule, the latest viewer reactions to a fan-favorite character returning, and a breakdown of how the premiere addressed Cara Dune’s exit.