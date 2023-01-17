The Mandalorian season 3 will be directed by a mix of returning and new directors

The Mandalorian season 3 has dropped a new trailer – and revealed the line-up of directors for the new episodes.

The names are a mix of familiar and returning faces, with Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers all returning to helm new episodes after previously directing on the show – and Howard also directed the Mandalorian-heavy episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, Weathers is a presence on-screen as well in the role of Greef Karga.

New directors include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey. Morrison was director of photography on Marvel's Black Panther, while Chung directed Minari and will helm the upcoming movie Twisters, an updated version of the original movie. Ramsey, meanwhile, directed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Plot details for The Mandalorian season 3 are still very much a mystery, but it's clear that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin will be travelling to Mandalore to seek redemption after removing his helmet. He's also reunited with Grogu after The Book of Boba Fett, which means Baby Yoda is along for more adventures.

Plus, there's still the issue of the Darksaber: Din won the ancient weapon in combat, which makes him the rightful ruler of Mandalore – something Bo-Katan Kryze isn't very happy about. How that plays out remains to be seen, but it looks like conflict is on the horizon.

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Disney Plus this March 1. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store – and see our full The Mandalorian season 3 trailer breakdown for all the Star Wars Easter eggs you might have missed.