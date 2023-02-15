The Little Mermaid trailer shares the first look at Melissa McCarthy's Ursula

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid is here. Ariel star Haille Bailey shared (opens in new tab) the new look at the upcoming movie on Twitter ahead of its release in theaters in May.

In addition to giving us a new look at Ariel, the trailer also introduces us to Melissa McCarthy as Ursula who appears in the final seconds of the teaser trailer. All we hear is a cackle accompanied by the first look at her eyes, but it's enough to get us excited. Elsewhere in the clip, we also get a glimpse at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric as Bailey performs 'Part Of Your World' in the background. You can watch it all above.

The cast also includes Javier Bardem as Ariel's father, King Triton and Daveed Diggs voicing everyone's favorite crustacean, Sebastian. Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Lorena Andrea, Simone Ashley, Kajsa Mohammar, Nathalie Sorrell, Karolina Conchet, along with Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Ariel's pal Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle all also star.

Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods) directs from a screenplay by David Magee (Finding Neverland) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle).

There will be four new songs in The Little Mermaid, written by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film was first announced back in 2016, with Miranda on board as producer.

The Little Mermaid arrives in cinemas on May 26, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.