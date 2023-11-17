Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and Loki star Tom Hiddleston's 'deeply special' Stephen King movie gets a promising update

The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan's newest Stephen King adaptation starring Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston, has wrapped filming.

"That's a wrap on The Life of Chuck," Flanagan wrote on Twitter. "This has been a tenacious little miracle of a movie from the start & I'm forever indebted to this wonderful cast and crew. This film is deeply special to me, and I'm elated that it's going to exist in the world."

The film, based on the short story of the same name from King's If It Bleeds collection, stars Tom Hiddleston as Chuck Krantz. Three separate stories tell the life of Chuck, an ordinary man, beginning with his death and ending with his childhood spent in a haunted house. Hamill stars as a character named Albie. Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film was granted an interim agreement to continue filming.

"Our cast was an embarrassment of riches, our crew was small but fierce & the film itself is like nothing I've ever gotten to make, or will likely ever get to make again," Flanagan continued. "I am in love with every frame & so grateful to every person who brought this slice of hope and joy to life."

The cast includes Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Trinity Bliss, Harvey Guillen, Rahul Kohli, David Dastmalchian, and Heather Langenkamp. Filming took place in Alabama, where Flanagan also shot Oculus, Gerald's Game, Hush, and Before I Wake.

The Life of Chuck does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.