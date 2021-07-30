The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker mod switches out Link for Solid Snake

A modder has turned The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker into Metal Gear Solid, and it's brilliant.

Just below, you can check out a complete gameplay clip in which the mod for The Wind Waker is showcased in full. The full title of the mod is Metal Gear Solid: The Wind Waker, and it's one very appropriate title, as the heroic Link is transformed into tactical espionage agent Solid Snake of the United States of America.

Oddly enough, as several commenters underneath the gameplay video have pointed out, The Wind Waker is almost perfectly suited for Solid Snake's style of infiltration. For example, in the video above we can see Snake-Link hiding underneath barrels to avoid searchlights, peeping around corners and just generally acting very stealthily as he takes out multiple enemies.

The mod even has physics for the bandana that Solid Snake wears in the original Metal Gear Solid. If you want to download and experiment with the incredibly creative mod for yourself, you can head over to Game Banana to initiate the download, although you'll need to be running a Dolphin Emulator in order to take full advantage of the mod itself.

It's a huge shame that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is confined to the Wii U. Earlier this year, rumors were circulating that The Wind Waker might receive a HD port to the Nintendo Switch, along with Twilight Princess, to mark the 35th anniversary of Nintendo's classic series later this year. Those rumors never materialized however, as Nintendo instead revealed The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Switch, which just launched earlier this month.

Still, there's plenty more to look forward to in Link's future. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is still set to receive several DLC packs over the remainder of the year, and Nintendo revealed last month that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is targeting a release on the Nintendo Switch next year in 2022. Here's hoping Nintendo has more HD ports of Zelda games in the pipeline after Skyward Sword.

