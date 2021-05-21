Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has two DLC packs coming later this year

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's DLC offerings have been outlined by Nintendo.

Earlier today on May 21, Nintendo published a complete schedule for the rollout of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Firstly, as you can see below, there's a Prototype Ancient Armor and Short Sword set available as a reward from next week on May 28 for everyone who purchases the Expansion Pass for the musuo spin-off game.

Pick up the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass to receive a unique outfit and weapon set for Link as a bonus from 28/05!Expand your adventure now: https://t.co/nkbh3IzgKc pic.twitter.com/g82i2ob1KkMay 21, 2021 See more

Next, "Wave One" of the DLC included in the Expansion Pass is launching next month in June. This first DLC pack includes an expanded roster of playable characters, new weapon types, new challenges to undertake in the Royal Ancient Lab, as well as brand new challenging enemies for Link and company to take on.

Next, DLC "Wave Two" is slated to launch in November 2021. This time around, the second DLC pack included in the Expansion Pass boasts new character vignettes, brand new stages, and a further expansion of the playable character roster, as well as new battle skills for certain existing characters to put to good use.

This means all the DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is due out by the end of 2021, according to the current schedule. Additionally, it's worth noting that these two DLC packs can only be redeemed by purchasing the Expansion Pass, and you won't be able to purchase them individually.

Late last year, just a few short days after Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity had launched, Nintendo revealed that it had managed to sell over three million copies worldwide in just four days, making it the fastest and best-selling musuo game ever made. For our verdict on the hack-and-slash spin-off from Koei Tecmo, head over to our full Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity review for more.

For a look at what else Nintendo has planned to launch over the coming months, head over to our guide on all the upcoming Switch games for more.