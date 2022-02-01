The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule: when is episode 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

You don’t need to roll for Luck here. We’ve got The Legend of Vox Machina episode 4 release date ready and waiting below, as well as that oh-so-crucial streaming time on Prime Video. That’s especially important given how it’s technically split across two dates depending on where you live. Don’t worry, it’s less confusing than it sounds.

Unlike Netflix and Disney Plus, Amazon’s propensity for staggering out show rollouts might be a little different than what you’re used to seeing. That’s no different with The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule though, we’re not gonna lie, the small bundles of episodes that look set to drop into our lap every week are more than welcome.

The Legend of Vox Machina has already captivated audiences and is currently sitting pretty with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Amazon animated series takes Dungeons and Dragons and the madcap mayhem of Critical Role’s first campaign and smashes it together. And if you’re eager to see more, here’s our overview of The Legend of Vox Machina’s release plans, from the fourth episode right through ‘til its finale.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Legend of Vox Machina episode 4 release date is expected to be Thursday, February 3 in the US and Friday, February 4 in the UK.

That’s all because it’s available to stream for Prime Video subscribers from 4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 PM Eastern. That’s 12:00 AM on Friday morning in the UK.

The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule is straightforward—though it may not seem that way at first.

The first three episodes are available to stream right now. The next three episodes (episodes 4-6) are available this week. Then, episodes 7-9 are coming the week after before things are wrapped up later in February with episodes 10-12. That should look a little something like this.

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 1-3 – January 27 (January 28 in the UK)

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 4-6 – February 3 (February 4 in the UK)

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 7-9 – February 10 (February 11 in the UK)

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 10-12 – February 17 (February 18 in the UK)

Fill out your watchlist while you wait for the next episode with our collection of the best shows on Amazon Prime.