The Last of Us TV show actor says that the scripts are “breathtaking”

The Last of Us TV show actor Jeffrey Pierce has stated that the scripts for the series are "breathtaking" and some of the best he’s ever seen in terms of detail.

Talking on the To All The Films We Judged Before podcast, Pierce gave a small insight into his involvement with the show noting that: "I’ve read a couple of the scripts and they are breathtaking, every piece of tone and texture of the game exists in the writing and then it’s a hundred times more because you get to do so much more [because] it’s all cinematic it’s not at all gameplay."

"I think they’re the best scripts I’ve ever seen in terms of level of detail, level of texture,” he continues, “capturing of the essence of Joel and Ellie, and all the other characters. It is going to be phenomenal." Pierce also showed his appreciation for getting to be part of the project adding: "[knowing that] what you’re walking into is going to be something that can’t help but be excellent is a great feeling."

Despite playing Joel’s brother Tommy in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 , for the series, Jeffrey Pierce will be taking on the role of Perry, a new character who will be introduced into Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic world. With Gabriel Luna taking the reins as Tommy in the series.

According to Pierce, Perry is “brand new and part of a brand new branch that has huge implications for things that did occur in the game” he also teases that his character’s involvement “will unveil things that attach to the game” and make the game series make even more sense.

In the interview, Pierce also recalls when he first read The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann and The Last of Us TV show director Craig Mazin’s script saying: "I was excited about it but when I read the scripts I was like ‘Jesus Christ Neil, this is just - it’s perfect.'" He also praised the pair’s work adding: "[Neil] and Craig are doing amazing work at translating what was effective about the game into a real cinematic masterpiece, and I cannot wait to watch it."