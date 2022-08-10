The Last of Us TV series casts two familiar roles and two brand-new characters

The Last of Us TV show has revealed four more cast members, including brothers Sam and Henry as well as two original characters for the series.

Here's the official description of the characters, as provided to IGN (opens in new tab): "Lamar Johnson as Henry and Keivonn Woodard as Sam, brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance." In the original game, Joel and Ellie run across the brothers in Pittsburgh, not Kansas City, and it's unclear whether that 'revolutionary movement' will directly map to any of the factions we know from the game.

The show is also getting two brand-new characters, with Graham Greene as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence, who are described as "a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of post-apocalyptic Wyoming."

While the show is directly based on the original game, its producers have already confirmed that the series will explore some "different avenues."

The series wrapped filming in June. Some photos (opens in new tab) and videos (opens in new tab) taken during the show's location shoots revealed Johnson and Woodard well before today's announcement, though it seems fans were unable to identify either actor at the time.

The Last of Us is in production at HBO and is expected to launch in early 2023. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us Part 1 is due out in September, if you're looking for an interactive way to relive the story - and if you don't want to wait to see what's up, footage keeps leaking all over the internet.