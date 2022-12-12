The Last of Us Part 1 will be Steam Deck compatible

The Last of Us Part 1 will be fully compatible with the Steam Deck, the game's director has confirmed.

Over the past weekend, one Twitter user openly questioned whether it was worth pre-ordering The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam, when compatibility with the Steam Deck wasn't confirmed. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann then popped up to assure everyone that yes, The Last of Us Part 1 would be fully compatible with the new handheld device.

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don't worry!

Last week at The Game Awards, Sony finally confirmed (opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 1's PC release date as March 3, 2023. We've always known the remake of the original game would be coming to PC, back when Sony announced the remake for the first time earlier this year, but we haven't had a solid release date until now.

At least Steam Deck compatibility for the remake is confirmed, because we don't have any other technical details to go on right now. Naughty Dog hasn't revealed PC specs for The Last of Us Part 1, and aren't detailing any new features for the port like widescreen support or uncapped frame rates, at least until closer to launch next year in 2023.

Meanwhile, we've still got The Last of Us multiplayer standalone game to look forward to at some point in the future, which might well be going free-to-play when it eventually launches, as well as The Last of Us TV show, which is debuting early next year on January 15.

