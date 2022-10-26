Upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game might be free to play

The upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game could be free to play if job listings are anything to go by.

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), Naughty Dog is currently looking to hire a 'producer - live ops (opens in new tab)' with experience "in a production role supporting a AAA, free to play, live title." The job listing doesn't explicitly mention The Last of Us but we do know that The Last of Us is getting a massive standalone multiplayer game set in San Francisco. So it makes sense to assume that the job listing is for this project.

It was previously reported that The Last of Us multiplayer game will apparently be "very, very live service-y" , and considering that the job description also asks for experience "in customer support, player support, or community management" as well as "experience working with networking server or online processes," it does seem like this will be the case.

In case you missed it, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann revealed the standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game during Summer Games Fest 2022, where he also revealed The Last of Us Part 1 for the first time. "What started as a multiplayer mode has evolved due to the team's ambition," Druckmann said at the time, "this game is big. It's as big as any of our single-player games, and in some ways bigger."

Other than some concept art, we haven't seen anything else about this game just yet. That isn't to say that there haven't been some ideas floating around though. In fact, the concept art alone seems to have all but confirmed a fan theory that says that at one point in time there was a quarantine zone in San Francisco that had a large firefly presence in it. This has led fans to believe that we may be playing as Fireflies who will have to fight against the infected and rival groups in the multiplayer game when it releases.